Ganpati 2026: Banks Shut For 4 Days Straight? Big Hit To Services Before Festivals
After the bank strike on September 11, banks are again shut on September 12 for the second Saturday. So when will your branch services resume? What are the banking unions saying? Check out our full photo gallery for all the details.
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Bank strike's impact on customer services
A nationwide bank strike happened on September 11. Right after that, banks are closed on Saturday, September 12, as it's the second Saturday of the month. This back-to-back closure is causing major problems for customers. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called this strike over demands like a five-day banking week, changes to the PLI system, and pension issues. And there's another strike planned for next week, which means more trouble for banking services.
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Another nationwide bank strike in September
Bank unions have called for another strike this month. Public sector banks are likely to be the most affected. Services like cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque processing, loans, and KYC updates could all be disrupted. So, customers might face issues if they visit a branch for urgent work. However, digital services like ATMs, UPI, internet, and mobile banking are expected to work, though some temporary glitches can't be ruled out.
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Bank unions call for a nationwide strike
Bank unions have called for another nationwide strike on September 28, 29, and 30. They have also warned of an indefinite strike from October 26 if their demands are not met. This means the uncertainty over banking services isn't over yet. Customers are advised to rely on digital banking for any urgent transactions.
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Ganesh Chaturthi Holiday
Right after the strike comes the weekend holiday. On top of that, some states have a holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14. This could create a situation where bank branches are closed for several days in a row. So, from the second week of the month, banks might be shut for three to four consecutive days.
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Three-day deadlock in various banks across the country
The trouble doesn't end here. After the strike, banks are closed for two days anyway—September 12 is the second Saturday and September 13 is a Sunday. This creates a three-day-long deadlock for many customers. In some states, the closure could even stretch to four days because of the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday on Monday, September 14. A key demand of the bank unions is a five-day work week, with both Saturday and Sunday off. Since this long-standing demand hasn't been met, there's a lot of uncertainty around banking services.
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What are the reasons for this bank strike?
The unions are demanding a review of the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) system and quick resolution of pending issues like pension updates. They say that despite long discussions, no real solution has been found. The UFBU has warned of a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30 if their demands are not met. If that doesn't work, they plan to go on an indefinite strike from October 26. This creates a lot of uncertainty right before the festive season. Now, all eyes are on the negotiations—will a compromise be reached, or will another strike bring banking to a halt?
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