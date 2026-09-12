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What are the reasons for this bank strike?

The unions are demanding a review of the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) system and quick resolution of pending issues like pension updates. They say that despite long discussions, no real solution has been found. The UFBU has warned of a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30 if their demands are not met. If that doesn't work, they plan to go on an indefinite strike from October 26. This creates a lot of uncertainty right before the festive season. Now, all eyes are on the negotiations—will a compromise be reached, or will another strike bring banking to a halt?