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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Big Jackpot Coming! These 4 Zodiac Signs Will See Career Growth and Financial Gains
Ganesh Chaturthi in 2026 will be celebrated on Monday, September 14. According to the panchang, this special day is going to be very lucky for people with Virgo, Gemini, Aquarius, and Capricorn zodiac signs.
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Vighnaharta Ganesha on the way!
Devotees are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Vighnaharta Ganesha. However, there's some confusion about the Ganesh Chaturthi date in 2026. As per the Hindu panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will be celebrated on Monday, September 14. The festival falls on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadra month. People celebrate this day as Lord Ganesha's birthday, installing his idols in homes and public pandals.
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Here's what panchang says
The confusion over this year's Ganesh Chaturthi date is because the Chaturthi tithi extends until September 15. According to the panchang, the tithi begins at 7:06 AM on September 14 and ends at 7:44 AM on September 15. This special day will bring good fortune for four zodiac signs. Astrology says this year's Ganesh Puja will bring good news for them. Let's see who is on the list.
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Virgo
Lord Ganesha's blessings will remove all hardships from the lives of Virgos. You will find a new direction in your job and business and achieve success in all your tasks. Your social standing will increase, and you might get a promotion or new responsibilities at work. Your financial situation will become stronger, and any stalled work will pick up pace. Luck will be on your side.
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Gemini
People with the Gemini sign will get excellent opportunities during Ganesh Chaturthi. You will see profits in your business and can start new projects. Any obstacles in the path of marriage will be removed, and you might receive good proposals. Those involved in business will find great success during this time.
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Aquarius
With Lord Ganesha's grace, your finances will improve. You might get a very good opportunity. Students will perform well in their exams. Your personal relationships will also get better, and some of you might even start a new relationship.
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Capricorn
Your income will increase thanks to the blessings of Vighnaharta Ganesha. You will discover new sources of income and see profits in your business. There is a strong possibility of career advancement for those in jobs.
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