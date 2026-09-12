3 3 Image Credit : pinterest

So, was it wrong to eat them without washing?

This is the most important part. You can't just say, 'Oh no, I've been eating unwashed dates, it must have been dangerous!' That's not correct. You have to decide based on how the product was processed and what the label says. At the same time, washing dates that are not clearly marked 'Washed' or 'Ready to Eat' is a good extra safety step. In fact, FSSAI's general food safety guidelines advise washing all fruits and vegetables under clean, running water before use. This topic is trending again because small food safety issues can spread like wildfire through social media videos, making us question our old habits. So, instead of having a strict 'must wash' or 'never wash' rule, the best practice is to check the label and see how the dates were prepared.