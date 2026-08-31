For many, starting the day with a glass of warm water mixed with lemon juice is a daily ritual. Social media is full of claims about lemon water, from detoxing the body to rapid weight loss. But how much of this is true, and what's just a myth?

Let's be clear: lemon water can be a healthy drink, but it's not a 'magic potion'.

Helps you stay hydrated

Drinking water in the morning is great for keeping your body hydrated. For those who find plain water boring, adding a slice of lemon can improve the taste and encourage you to drink more.

This is one of the biggest benefits of lemon water. It's a much better alternative to sugary drinks and artificially sweetened beverages.