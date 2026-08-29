Does your floor get dusty again just a little while after cleaning? Keeping the house clean can feel like a huge task. But it's not just outside dust that's the problem; the mistakes you make while sweeping are also a cause. Always remember to clean from top to bottom. First, dust the fan, high shelves, and lofts. After that, clean the furniture, and finally, clean the floor. If you sweep the floor first and then dust the top, all that dust will just settle back on the floor.

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