The family of 18-month-old Devansh Shoury has reportedly raised concerns over the pace of the investigation into his death, seeking answers and justice as questions remain around the case.

The family of Devansh Shourya, a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler from Payyannur, has raised issues regarding the speed of the investigation conducted by the police into the death of their child. The toddler succumbed after he was put under anesthesia, and now the family believes that the investigation is proceeding too slow.

The family intends to meet Health Minister K. Muraleedharan, who is going to visit Kannur today, and inform him of their issues in the matter. The family will most likely ask for his help in the case and press for the faster conducting of the investigation.

Only Anesthetist Has Been Named An Accused So Far

From what we know about the case, the police named only the doctor responsible for administering the anesthesia an accused in this case.

However, the family believes that more doctors should be on the list of accused in this case.

Police Awaiting Report from Expert Committee

The Payyannur police officials stated that they cannot add any more doctors as accused at this point in time. At present, the investigation is pending the report of the state expert committee.

As per the police, it is necessary that the report of the expert committee comes out first so that they can consider whether further doctors can be added as accused. In this way, the investigation is still pending on this part.

Toddler Dies on July 10

Devansh Shourya died on July 10 because of anesthesia. His death is still being investigated, as the police are waiting for the report from the expert committee.

Right now, the only accused in this case is the anesthetist who provided him the anesthesia. A planned meeting with the Health Minister by the family will give them a chance to raise their voice regarding this matter.