Lack of a proper drainage system has led to prolonged waterlogging at the Katapol underpass in Serampore, forcing residents to cross railway tracks. The issue comes amid widespread disruption due to heavy rains across West Bengal.

Serampore Underpass Waterlogging Poses Grave Risk

Lack of a proper drainage system has led to prolonged waterlogging at the Katapol underpass in Serampore, causing inconvenience to commuters and posing a serious risk to residents.

A resident, Amit Shaw, highlighted the difficulties faced by people in the area due to the prolonged waterlogging. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Water remains logged in the area for up to 15 days at a stretch. When we complain about the pump, we are told the motor is broken...on top of the waterlogging, we have to cross the railway tracks to get the children across; otherwise, we would have to take a long detour. The risk of accidents is very high; a mishap could occur at any moment."

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across West Bengal

The issue comes amid reports of waterlogging and disruption caused by heavy rains in several parts of West Bengal. Speaking about the situation in Purba Medinipur, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that several government agencies have been working together to assist people affected by the rainfall. He said, "There has been waterlogging in Purba Medinipur due to heavy rains. Many people have been affected by heavy rains. Many have left their homes and taken shelter in other places. Police, Civil, and Irrigation are all working together under the leadership of the District Magistrate. Over the past two days, several ministers have been sent to this district."

"I spoke to everyone about the affected people in the entire district. Electricity has not been provided to 32,000 houses yet. About 15,000 people are in camps who have not been able to return home. Health and PHE have been given some work. Sabang and Narayangarh assembly constituencies in West Midnapore district are in very bad condition. Fifteen thousand relief kits have been requested to be made," CM added.

Over the past few days, several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, have received intermittent heavy rainfall, leading to traffic congestion, waterlogging and disruption of normal life in many urban areas. Urban flooding has remained a persistent challenge in several municipalities across the state during the monsoon season, with civic authorities frequently deploying pumps and emergency teams to drain accumulated rainwater and restore normalcy.