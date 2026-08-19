NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said Punjab's border schools don't celebrate Independence Day, calling it 'treason'. The commission has taken cognisance and issued notices to the state's Chief Secretary, demanding a detailed report on the matter.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Wednesday said Independence Day celebrations, including flag hoisting and singing the national anthem, are not being conducted in Punjab's government schools near the Pakistan border. Speaking to ANI, Kanoongo said, "In Punjab's government schools near the Pakistan border, Independence Day celebrations, including flag hoisting and singing the national anthem, are not conducted. This omission disproportionately affects children in rural areas, violating their rights as per the Constitution and the Flag Code of India, which mandates such practices in schools."

'Governmental Neglect and Treason'

He added, "The Punjab state government's failure to organize these events is a form of governmental neglect and even treason, for not instilling patriotism in children."

Kanoongo said notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary demanding a detailed report and action. "Notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary demanding a detailed report and action, and both the Union Education Ministry and Home Ministry have been informed and asked for their intervention," he told ANI.

NHRC Seeks Detailed Report

On Tuesday, the NHRC Bench of Priyank Kanoongo has taken cognisance of a complaint concerning the non-observance of Independence Day in government schools in Punjab and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab Government.

The complaint specifically raised concerns regarding government schools in rural, remote and border areas, where Independence Day celebrations were allegedly not conducted, potentially depriving children studying in these schools of an opportunity to participate in national celebrations.

The Bench has directed the State Government to examine whether children living in border and remote areas were denied the same educational, cultural and civic opportunities relating to Independence Day that were available to children in other parts of the State.

Details Sought from Punjab Government

The Punjab Government has been asked to provide state-wise, district-wise and school-wise details regarding the observance of Independence Day on 15 August, including the number of government schools where the national flag was hoisted, the National Anthem was sung and students participated in the celebrations.

The Government has also been asked to identify schools where the prescribed activities were not conducted and explain the reasons for such non-compliance.

The Bench has specifically directed verification of schools in rural, remote and border areas and sought details of any disparity in the opportunities available to children in these areas.

The Bench observed that national occasions such as Independence Day provide children with an important opportunity to learn about India's freedom struggle, the Constitution, national symbols, civic duties, national unity and democratic values.

The Chief Secretary, Punjab, has been directed to submit a detailed Action Taken/Compliance Report within four weeks. The Bench has also sought relevant information from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and informed the Ministry of Home Affairs for appropriate action.

The NHRC Bench of Priyank Kanoongo has sought to ascertain whether children living in border areas were denied equal opportunities to participate in the observance of the national festival merely because of the geographical location of their schools.

(ANI)