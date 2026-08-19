A teenager from West Bengal, who lived in a pond due to a rare medical condition, is now receiving specialised treatment in Mumbai. After a viral video of his plight gained attention, Anant Ambani arranged for his evacuation and admission to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for comprehensive care.

A teenager from Beldanga in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, who had been living in a pond for an extended period due to a rare medical condition, has been brought to Mumbai for specialised treatment. Anant Ambani, executive director of Reliance Industries, ordered Iqbal to be evacuated when his unusual condition attracted attention and his family requested financial support. Since then, he has been admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where medical professionals will evaluate his health and start treating him.

How Did Anant Ambani Get To Know About Him?

Social media users took notice of Iqbal's peculiar situation when a video of him spending the day and night in a pond went viral. He had been under the water for a few days, according to an ANI report. He claimed that every time he emerged, his entire body burnt and that he felt forced to stay beneath for extended periods of time. His situation was further underscored in another video that showed him eating while seated in the pond. Medical professionals were drawn to the video, looked into his situation, and then made arrangements for his care in Mumbai.

Due to an unusual medical condition, the Beldanga adolescent had been living in the pond for a considerable amount of time. Over time, his parents' financial difficulties prevented them from setting up appropriate medical care for him. They made a plea for help so he could get medical attention. Additionally, doctors had cautioned about the health hazards associated with spending so much time in the water.

Watch Video That Grabbed Anant Ambani's Attention

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In light of this, plans were made to transport Iqbal to Mumbai for medical care. After that, he was taken to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, where medical professionals are anticipated to do thorough exams and continue his treatment. He is currently receiving specialised care at the hospital in Mumbai, where medical professionals will evaluate his health and start additional therapy.