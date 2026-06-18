A CCTV video from a temple in Rajasthan's Bikaner has gone viral after a young man reportedly saved an elderly devotee who suffered a heart attack by immediately performing CPR. His quick response has drawn widespread praise online, with many calling him a hero. The incident has also renewed calls for CPR and first-aid training.

A touching video from a temple in Rajasthan's Bikaner has won hearts across social media after a young man rushed to help an elderly devotee who reportedly suffered a heart attack. Instead of standing back, the man immediately stepped in and performed CPR, helping save the elderly person's life. The incident, captured on CCTV, has been widely shared, with many people calling the young man a real-life hero.

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Elderly devotee collapses inside temple

According to reports, the elderly man suddenly collapsed while visiting the temple. As other devotees gathered around in confusion, a young man quickly understood that the situation was serious.

The video shows him first arranging a chair before returning to the elderly man. He then began giving CPR without wasting any time while others looked on.

His timely response reportedly helped the elderly devotee regain consciousness before further medical help arrived.

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Viral video highlights importance of CPR

The CCTV footage has spread rapidly on social media, where thousands of users have praised the young man's calmness and presence of mind.

Many people said his actions showed why basic first-aid training can make a life-saving difference during emergencies. Others urged schools, colleges and workplaces to include CPR training so that more people know how to respond when someone suddenly collapses.

Several users also appreciated the young man for staying focused and acting without hesitation when every second mattered.

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Internet calls him a real hero

The video has received hundreds of positive comments, with many describing the rescuer as a "real hero". Several users said not everyone would have known what to do in such a stressful moment, making his quick response even more special.

The incident has also started a wider conversation about the importance of learning CPR and basic emergency care. Health experts often say that immediate CPR can greatly improve a person's chances of survival during certain cardiac emergencies until professional medical help reaches the scene.

The inspiring rescue has left many people hoping that more citizens will learn this simple but life-saving skill.