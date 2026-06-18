A dumper driver tried to escape an RTO inspection on Greater Noida's Eastern Peripheral Expressway by driving on the wrong side and dumping stones across the highway. The incident caused panic, punctured several vehicle tyres and disrupted traffic before police cleared the road. The viral video sparked widespread outrage.

A shocking video from Uttar Pradesh'sGreater Noida has triggered widespread anger after a dumper driver allegedly tried to escape an RTO inspection by driving on the wrong side of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and dumping a load of large stones onto the road. The incident happened near Chaksenpur in Dadri police station limits, where the Regional Transport Office (RTO) team was reportedly checking overloaded trucks. According to officials, the driver refused to stop when signalled by the inspection team and instead sped away, reproted Jagran.

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Stones scattered across highway, several vehicles damaged

As the RTO team followed the vehicle, the driver allegedly raised the dumper's hydraulic jack while it was still moving and released the entire load of stones onto the expressway. The sudden obstacle created panic among motorists travelling on the busy highway.

Several vehicles reportedly drove over the stones, leaving multiple tyres punctured. Long queues quickly formed as traffic came to a halt in the intense summer heat. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, preventing what could have become a major highway disaster.

Police and traffic officials rushed to the scene soon after receiving information. With the help of a JCB machine, they cleared the scattered stones and restored traffic movement. A puncture repair vehicle was also called to help stranded motorists.

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Police begin search for truck and driver

Police said CCTV footage and other evidence are being examined to identify the truck and trace the driver. Dadri police confirmed that efforts are underway to locate the vehicle and initiate strict legal action.

Officials added that the highway was cleared quickly, reducing the risk of further accidents.

Viral video divides social media

The viral video has sparked a fierce debate online. Many users demanded severe punishment, saying the driver's actions endangered hundreds of innocent people. Some called for the driver's licence to be permanently cancelled, the truck to be seized and criminal charges to be filed.

Others said the driver should be made to clean the road himself and pay for the damage caused to vehicles. Several users argued that such reckless behaviour should never go unpunished because it could encourage copycat incidents.

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At the same time, a smaller section of users claimed that truck drivers often face harassment during transport checks. While some criticised the inspection system, many of those users still agreed that dumping stones onto a live expressway could never be justified.

The incident also raised questions about overloaded trucks, highway enforcement and the dangers created by reckless driving. While investigators continue searching for the driver, the viral video has drew public attention towards stronger enforcement and stricter penalties for anyone whose actions put lives at risk on busy roads.