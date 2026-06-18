A 21-year-old youth died after falling ill shortly after completing a bungee jump near Devprayag in Uttarakhand. He complained of severe chest and stomach pain before collapsing and was declared dead at a nearby hospital. As his jump video went viral, social media users questioned safety standards, medical screening and emergency preparedness.

A family trip in Uttarakhand ended in tragedy after a 21-year-old man from Dehradun died shortly after taking part in a bungee jump near Devprayag. The incident has shocked many people, especially after a video of his jump went viral on social media. The deceased has been identified as Lakshya Rastogi, a resident of Shanti Vihar in Kalagaon, Dehradun. He had travelled with his family to seek blessings at Dhari Devi temple. While returning, the family stopped near a bungee jumping point at Mulyagaon, where Lakshya decided to try the adventure activity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

Man Swings Newborn Baby Upside Down in Hospital for Reel, Internet Demands Action

Chest pain after completing the jump

According to his family, Lakshya successfully completed the jump over the Alaknanda River. However, soon after he was brought back to the platform, he complained of severe pain in his chest and stomach. He also began struggling to breathe, reported Amar Ujala.

His family first took him to a nearby lodge so that he could rest. His condition, however, worsened within a short time and he lost consciousness. He was then rushed to the Community Health Centre at Bagi at around 9 pm.

Doctors could not save him

Doctors at the hospital examined Lakshya immediately after he was brought in. Medical officer Dr Akash Deep said the young man had no pulse when he arrived. The medical team performed CPR in an effort to revive him, but he showed no signs of recovery and was declared dead.

Doctors said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem examination. However, based on the initial findings and the family's account, they suspect a syncopal attack or a sudden cardiac event. Police have started an investigation, while officials are waiting for the post-mortem report before reaching any final conclusion.

Man Saves Elderly Devotee with CPR After Medical Emergency at Bikaner Temple (WATCH)

Scroll to load tweet…

Viral video fuels debate

A video showing Lakshya taking the bungee jump has spread widely across social media. The footage has triggered a wave of reactions, with many users expressing grief and raising concerns about adventure sports safety.

Several people questioned whether enough medical checks were carried out before the jump and whether emergency medical facilities were available at the site. Others demanded stricter safety standards, better-trained staff and stronger government monitoring of adventure sports operators.

Scroll to load tweet…

Many users also urged people to understand their own health before attempting high-adrenaline activities. Some called for stricter regulation rather than an outright ban, saying adventure sports can be safe only if proper safety rules, trained professionals and medical support are in place.

The tragic death has once again brought attention to safety practices at adventure tourism sites in Uttarakhand. While the investigation continues, the post-mortem report is expected to provide clarity on what caused Lakshya Rastogi's death.

Until then, questions over medical screening, emergency preparedness and safety standards at bungee jumping centres are likely to remain at the centre of public discussion.

Trusted for Years, Killed in Minutes: Delhi Doctor's 'Black Magic' Claim Ends in Brutal Murder