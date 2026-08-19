A viral video from Bengaluru’s Majestic bus stand shows a man seeking alms apparently using an iPhone 17 Pro Max, leaving commuters surprised and sparking a wave of reactions online.

A video from Bengaluru’s Majestic bus stand has gone viral on social media after a man described as a beggar was seen sitting on the stairs and apparently using an iPhone 17 Pro Max. The unexpected sight has left people online debating the contrast between his appearance and the expensive smartphone.

Man Seen Using Expensive iPhone

In the viral clip, the man can be seen sitting on the steps of the busy bus stand while looking at his phone. As commuters pass by, several people appear to notice the device and look at him in surprise.

The video claims that the smartphone in his hands is an iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, the exact model or ownership of the phone has not been independently verified. The clip has nevertheless quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Internet Reacts to Viral Clip

The unusual sight has triggered a wave of reactions online. Some users joked about the unexpected contrast, while others questioned whether judging someone's financial situation based solely on their appearance or occupation is fair.

The video's caption also claims that people around the man were shocked to see him using such an expensive phone. Some viewers, meanwhile, pointed out that there could be several reasons why he had the device, including the possibility that it belonged to someone else.

What Happened in Bengaluru?

The video is reportedly from Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru, a busy transport hub that sees large crowds every day. While the clip continues to circulate online, there is no confirmed information about the man's identity, background or how he came to possess the phone.

The viral footage has sparked curiosity, but viewers should treat the claims surrounding it with caution until more details emerge.