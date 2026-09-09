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Toss Movie Trailer Launch: Golden Star Ganesh Applauds Arjun Dev, Calls Attention to His Performance
Golden Star Ganesh launched the trailer of the upcoming Kannada movie Toss and praised Arjun Dev at the event. Here’s what the actor said about the film and Arjun’s performance.
Toss Movie Trailer Launch
Golden Star Ganesh launched the trailer for 'Toss', a film directed by and starring Arjun Dev. At the event, Ganesh shared, "I am a complete movie buff and a film enthusiast at heart."
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The Pride of Mangaluru
Ganesh explained why he's backing the film. "I am presenting 'Toss' under our banner to support new kinds of stories and to welcome fresh teams into the industry. The film's director and hero, Arjun Dev, is the pride of Mangalore," he said.
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Praised Arjun Dev
Ganesh also praised Arjun Dev, who is a superstar in Coastalwood. "In the future, if a really good story comes along, I will definitely make a film with this talented actor," he promised.
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Expressed gratitude
Arjun Dev expressed his gratitude, saying, "Actor Ganesh and producer Shilpa Ganesh are supporting us out of their love and respect for me and my father, Devdas Kapikad."
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The movie releases on September 18
The film 'Toss' is all set for a big release on September 18 in both Kannada and Tulu. The movie also features Sutej Shetty, Kriti Shetty, Garudaram, and Balaji Manohar in key roles.
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