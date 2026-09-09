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Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Madiddunnno Maraya Food Task Turns Into Fun Battle Between Flight Crew and Housemates
Bigg Boss Kannada 13’s Madiddunnno Maraya food task brings the flight crew and housemates together for an entertaining challenge. Here’s what happened during the latest task.
The 'Madiddunno Maraya' task is on!
A task has started between the plane members and the housemates. Two teams of six have to eat food that's almost impossible to consume. Here, Manja and Likhith are seated on one side, while Omprakash Rao and Jagadish are on the other.
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The plane members celebrate their win
Today's promo shows the plane members winning the task. After the win, 'Modern Kavi' Manja throws a dialogue, 'I'll stuff my face, burp, and walk away.' This kicks off a war of words between him and Gagan Chinnappa.
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Gagan and Manja's 'base voice' clash
This isn't their first fight; they had a showdown on the plane earlier too. Gagan warns Manja, 'Don't act over-smart, move aside.' An angry Manja mimics Gagan's deep voice and taunts him, 'Talk calmly, bro.' The promo suggests the fight was all about their 'base voice'.
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Aasiya claims she was targeted
After the housemates incorrectly picked her name during the diamond hunt, Aasiya Firdose was sent back to the plane. She broke down in tears but received a warm welcome from the plane crew. Aasiya later accused the others of deliberately targeting her.
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Gagan Chinnappa is safe this week
Gagan Chinnappa played smartly and won the diamond search task, making him safe from eviction this week. We'll have to watch today's episode to see who else gets saved. As the first safe contestant, Gagan is now a VVIP in the house, enjoying special powers and perks.
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