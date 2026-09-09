Amin Jaz is trending after a viral video allegedly shows him kissing Apoorva Mukhija. The DJ and podcast host has been linked to the Rebel Kid for months, though neither has confirmed their relationship publicly.

Amin Jaz is a DJ, music personality, digital creator and podcast host, best known for ‘Untriggered with AminJaz’, a podcast featuring candid and unfiltered conversations with guests. His podcast has helped him build a following in India’s digital-content and entertainment space.

Amin has also appeared in the wider creator ecosystem, including as a participant on India’s Got Latent. His online presence is largely associated with music, podcasts and conversations that often explore relationships, pop culture and internet culture.

Amin Jaz And Apoorva Mukhija’s Connection

Amin and Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, have been linked for several months. Apoorva appeared on Untriggered with AminJaz in 2024, where the two discussed relationships, travel and her personal experiences. Their comfortable equation subsequently fuelled dating speculation.

Their frequent appearances together at social gatherings and music events reportedly added to the rumours. Fans also began describing their interactions as a possible “soft launch” of their relationship.

Why Is Amin Jaz Trending Now?

Amin is currently trending after a video surfaced online that allegedly shows him and Apoorva sharing a kiss at an event. The clip quickly spread across social media, with several users calling it a possible “hard launch”.

The buzz comes after Apoorva’s recent Turkey trip also sparked speculation. She had referred to travelling to meet someone special, whom reports identified as her boyfriend, although she did not reveal his name.

Despite the viral footage and months of speculation, Apoorva and Amin have not officially confirmed that they are dating. For now, Amin remains best known for his work as a DJ and podcast host, while fans continue to speculate about his equation with The Rebel Kid.