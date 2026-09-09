Shilpa Shetty extended a heartwarming birthday wish to her husband Raj Kundra, calling him her "darling Cookie" and "favourite person to annoy." Kundra, on his birthday, announced the launch of his production house, 'Akaal Films'.

Actor Shilpa Shetty has extended a heartwarming birthday wish to her husband, businessman and actor Raj Kundra. Calling Raj Kundra her “darling Cookie”, Shilpa shared an adorable video carousel, featuring family moments and romantic memories with her husband. “We celebrate you every day, but today is extra special because it’s your birthday! May you always be blessed, protected, happy, and surrounded by abundance, love, and laughter,” she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa cherished her favourite person and added, “Here’s to another year of you being my favourite person to annoy, laugh with, and do life alongside. Happy Birthday, my Cookie. Life is simply sweeter with you.”

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009. The couple welcomed their son, Viaan, in May 2012. In February 2020, they became parents to their daughter, Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

Raj Kundra's New Venture

On the professional front, businessman Raj Kundra announced his production house ‘Akaal Films’ on his birthday. “With Waheguru Ji’s blessings, today I introduce AKAAL FILMS, my production house, and a journey I’ve wanted to begin for a long time. Stories rooted in Punjab, its people, its history and its spirit, but told for the world. This is more than a production house for me. AKAAL FILMS…The journey begins,” he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra)

Shilpa Shetty on the Work Front

On the work front for Shilpa Shetty, she was recently seen in ‘KD: The Devil’. Produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and presented by the same banner, 'KD: The Devil' is a period action entertainer inspired by real events from 1970s Bangalore. The movie features Dhruva Sarja in the titular role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and V Ravichandran.

Shilpa Shetty also took over the hosting duties for the cooking reality show ‘Maa Hai Na’. (ANI)