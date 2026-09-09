Big news for Daayra fans! The makers of the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Kareena Kapoor thriller are set to unveil new music soon, adding to the buzz around Meghna Gulzar’s much-awaited film

There's a fresh update for what IMDb calls the most awaited Indian film, 'Daayra'. The movie, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is directed by the acclaimed Meghna Gulzar. The makers have just announced that a new song, 'Sach Ka Daayra', will be out soon.

'Daayra' is an investigative crime thriller produced jointly by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. The film's teaser, which was released earlier, received a fantastic response from the audience.

Meghna Gulzar is the same director who gave us hard-hitting films like 'Raazi', 'Talvar', and 'Sam Bahadur'. 'Daayra' is set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 18, 2026.

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The film is said to be a sharp look at current events. Its story revolves around a crime that sparks a massive debate in society and the events that follow. Fans will also get to see Prithviraj in a police uniform after a long time. Meghna has co-written the screenplay with Yash Keswani and Seema Aggarwal.

Prithviraj had earlier said that he decided to do the film the moment he heard the script. "As the story progressed, I was totally drawn to my character and the things he does," he had stated. During the film's launch, he also mentioned that working with a visionary director like Meghna Gulzar, a banner like Junglee Pictures, and a co-star like Kareena Kapoor would be a fantastic experience. The film's PRO is Satish Erialath.