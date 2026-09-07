It’s that time of the week when we get a new batch of films and shows on OTT platforms. Here’s the list of films you should be looking out for from this week.

It’s time for a new week, which means new releases on streaming services for those who wish to add something new to their viewing lists. Here are the most important titles from the current week OTT releases list featuring historical films, crime movies, Malayalam releases, Telugu movies, comedies and supernatural plots.

List of New OTT Release

Varavu

Available On: ZEE5

Release date: September 11

Malayalam action thriller Varavu revolves around Joju George who plays Polachan, a rich planter who comes back home after being released from prison.

The plot takes a turn when Polachan comes back from prison because of some old rivalries and the desire for revenge.

Dang

Streaming on: Netflix

Date of release: September 8

Dang is an animated comedy about brothers Andrew and Eunice whose routine lives become disrupted because of their sister Ruthie's return from abroad. The plot is about family relations and the troubles caused by the sister's return.

Ghamasaan

Available On: ZEE5

Date of Release: September 11

Ghamasaan features actors Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi in a movie that revolves around crime. In the movie, an IPS officer played by Pratik Gandhi pursues a dacoit played by Warsi.

It is a tale of a battle between crime and police force. Power struggles and switching loyalties are also a part of the story. It is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Drawn Together

Streaming on: Prime Video

Date of release: September 9

With Ester Expósito in the lead role, the movie follows the events that happen to Marfil, a young girl whose routine life is disturbed by her kidnapping and release afterwards. The plot continues after her father employs a bodyguard named Sebastian.

Why Did I Get Married Again?

Available on: Netflix

Release date: September 9

The same gang reunites in the sequel movie, Why Did I Get Married Again?, where a wedding at Lake Como turns out to be an emotional event for some people.

Prince Of Mollywood

Available On: JioHotstar

Release date: September 11

In Malayalam movie Prince Of Mollywood, Firoz is an ambitious youngster who plans to become a film star against the will of his rich father. His ambition makes him fall between his aspirations and his family obligations.

The movie directed by Shani Khader features Dain Davis, Vidhya Vijayakumar, Nirmal Palazhi, Harishma, Fukru and Aswin Vijayan in starring roles.

Call My Agent! The Movie

Available on: Netflix

Release date: September 10

In this new film, Camille Cottin plays the role of Andréa Martel. She gets back into the unpredictable environment of agents after a tough experience with her first movie as a director.

Crew Girl

Available on: Netflix

Release date: September 10

This teen drama and sports film is called Crew Girl. It tells the story of Teagan, a girl from a scandalous family who moves to another high school and ends up joining the boys' rowing team.

The Dinner Club

Available on: Netflix

Release date: September 10

In a rich coastal town in the Netherlands, The Dinner Club revolves around the story of Karen and how she becomes part of a dinner club in her social circle. But when her friend dies in a fire at a villa, Karen starts doubting the people she hangs out with and their hidden truths.

The Revolutionaries

Available on: Prime Video

Release Date: September 11

A major Indian release of the week is the historical series titled The Revolutionaries. Based on a chapter from India's freedom struggle, the series focuses on the story of four revolutionaries who opt for the path of armed resistance against the British rule.

The series stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada. It is one of the major releases for period drama lovers in India.

Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot

Available On: JioHotstar

Date of Release: September 11

In the movie, Asha Negi is featured as an expert in neuropsychology who gets involved in a mysterious world when she sets out in search of her father who is missing. She works in collaboration with a police officer and finds herself entangled in a mystery related to 40 ghosts.

It is a mix of investigation and supernatural story which makes it a unique choice for viewers other than the conventional thrillers.

Go Team!

Available On: Netflix

Date of Release: September 11

In the movie "Go Team!", a retreat at workplace goes on unexpected turns when the employees at an ailing cheese company find themselves facing layoffs.

Panchanama

Available On: ZEE5

Release date: September 11

Telugu crime thriller Panchanama is a 6 episodes series which follows the story of an honest police officer in search of the truth behind a series of deaths that appear suspicious.

As the story progresses, the investigation uncovers some connections related to medical crimes, political corruption and criminal underworld. Bharath Srinivasan headlines the movie as Jai Ram.

What Should You Watch This Week?

The OTT releases this week have something for everyone depending on their preferences in terms of genres. The Revolutionaries will appeal to those who would want to watch Indian historical drama, and Ghamasaan and Panchanama are suitable for crime thriller lovers. Malayalam audience can also enjoy Prince Of Mollywood and Varavu, while Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot is a supernatural mystery movie.

In conclusion, the following releases are on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and ZEE5.