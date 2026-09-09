Bigg Boss 20 sees an unexpected controversy after Mahhi Vij’s ‘Bhabhi’ remark leaves Amrapali Dubey concerned about Bhojpuri fans. Here’s what happened between the two contestants.

Bigg Boss 20 is already into its drama phase with clashes arising among the participants only a few days since the season kicked off. During the latest episode of the Bigg Boss 20, Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey was disturbed with the use of the “Bhabhi” term by Mahhi Vij since she was worried that the joke could be misinterpreted by the viewers of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

What Happened Between Amrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij?

The whole event took place when Amrapali was dressing up and needed Qazi Touqeer to get out of her dressing room. Mahhi was helping Amrapali pass the message to Qazi. As soon as he got out, Mahhi joked about how Qazi wanted to watch Amrapali wear saree.

From this joke came the use of the “Bhabhi” word which made Amrapali later realize that the word could be misunderstood especially within the Bhojpuri entertainment industry.

Concern From Amrapali Regarding Bhojpuri Culture

Later, in private, Amrapali discussed the matter with Mahhi, explaining why the remark had disturbed her. She informed Mahhi that the term “Bhabhi” holds a particular sense of respect in Bhojpuri culture and mentioned how fans could misinterpret her statement as a joke on the Bhojpuri industry.

On the contrary, Mahhi assured Amrapali that she did not mean anything but just wanted to make a joke and knew the cultural significance of the term “Bhabhi”.

Apologies From Amrapali And Mahhi To Their Fans

In this regard, both participants discussed the matter and clarified that they never meant any insult towards Bhojpuri actors, Bhojpuri industry and its fans. Amrapali apologized to her fans while Mahhi cleared the misconception and mentioned that it was said as a joke.

This is the latest episode of growing drama in Bigg Boss 20 house, where arguments and disputes have appeared right after the season 20 began on September 6. This season includes Amrapali, Mahhi, Qazi and many other people from the field of entertainment, sports and digital world.

When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20, featuring Salman Khan as the host, aired on September 6, 2026. Episodes can be accessed on JioHotstar at 9 PM and Colors TV at 10:30 PM.