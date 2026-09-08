Contestant of Bigg Boss 20, Mary Kom talks about her heartache regarding the issue of Manipur and tells Kanika Mann that she feels powerless. The boxing champion also calls for peace and unity.

The show Bigg Boss 20 took an emotionally surprising turn when Olympic medallist and boxing champion Mary Kom spoke about the state of Manipur, which is close to her heart, and the burden of ongoing turmoil she has been carrying with her because of it. During an interaction with co-contestant Kanika Mann, Mary revealed how, even after doing so much for the country through her achievements in the boxing ring, she has not done enough for Manipur.

She made this shocking revelation just a few days after entering the popular TV show hosted by Salman Khan.

Mary Kom Feels Helpless About Her State Manipur

During the conversation with Kanika, Mary Kom discussed the turmoil in her state, Manipur, and said how she has not been able to do anything for the safety of the people there. Mary Kom said how she has done so much for the country as an Olympian, but she can do nothing for Manipur. She wants to convey a message to the state that people should live with unity and love.

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Ethnic strife in Manipur has been going on since May 2023 and has included clashes between the Meitei and Kuki groups with a number of people getting killed, displaced, and causing an unrest for a long time. There have been efforts by the central government in acknowledgment of the ethnic rift in restoring peace between the communities.

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Mary Kom Emotionally Recalls Her Achievements And State

Mary's speech was especially emotional since she compared her achievements in sports with things that she could not do for her state.

While winning medals and gaining glory for the country was one thing, failing to bring changes to the condition in her native Manipur made her very depressed. The conversation with Kanika showed fans the other side of Mary, which is not limited by her strong and strict character.

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