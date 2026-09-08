Chongtham Vikram Singh, a pioneering Manipuri guitarist and Delhi music teacher, died after an alleged assault outside his home. Here’s a look at his music career, family legacy and the Delhi case.

For almost twenty years, Chongtham Vikram Singh made music a big part of his life in Delhi. As a guitarist, he was one of the pioneers of Manipur's rock music scene. Later on, he decided to focus on teaching and guiding young musicians in the city.

The 55-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death outside his house in Kilokari, Southeastern Delhi after a dispute over noise the night of September 6. His condition worsened after the attack, and he died from his injuries in a hospital.

Chongtham Vikram Singh

Chongtham Vikram Singh is seen as one of the pioneers of Western music and rock in Manipur. He started out his career as a guitarist for Ultra Vires band and played guitar with Phoenix, one of the popular bands of rock in Manipur in the 1980s. He was also a part of Eastern Dark.

After relocating to Delhi almost two decades ago, Vikram kept up his involvement in music rather than giving up on the profession. He was said to have started his own music school, had private students, and taught in the Delhi School of Music. As per TOI, he had also been involved with Rock'n'Roots project where he worked alongside Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan.

An Artist Family With Rich Musical Tradition

Vikram hailed from a well-known artistic family of Manipur. His mother Chongtham Kamala was an renowned singer and played an important role in Manipuri music and films. She was linked with Matamgi Manipur, which is known to be the first film of Manipur from 1972.

Vikram was also the cousin of film maker Lakshmipriya Devi, the director of film Boong, the first Indian film to win BAFTA award.

Despite having a rich artistic tradition in the family, Vikram was always behind the curtains, creating his own legacy with guitar and teaching.

What Really Happened With The Musician In Delhi?

As per the reports of the police and media, Vikram came downstairs late on Sunday night after hearning the shouting and noise outside his house. It led to a quarrel between Vikram and the men outside who ended up beating Vikram to death.

His son Yaiphaba took him to Holy Family Hospital in Okhla, where he died. The cause of death mentioned in the hospital report was haemorrhagic shock because of the blunt force trauma. Eight accused, including a juvenile were arrested for allegedly assaulting Vikram and beating to death.

The people who have been accused are Bharat Kumar, 19, Deepanshu, 21, Ramzan Khan, 22, Pramod, 26, Mannu, 26, Mohan Vishwakarma, 32, and Vijay, 36.

The motive of the killing is yet under investigation. Although there have been some reports of a probable racial motive behind Vikram’s killing, Delhi Police have ruled out any such motive in the case till date.

Why Singh’s Death Has Caused Outrage

The death of Vikram has made it necessary for him to get an urgent and impartial investigation done, according to Northeast community activists and political figures. N Biren Singh, who had previously served as Chief Minister of Manipur, had also lamented on the demise of Vikram and called for Delhi Police to take immediate action.

However, aside from his unfortunate end, Vikram has left behind a musical legacy spanning several decades – from being part of the nascent days of rock music in Manipur to teaching at Delhi.