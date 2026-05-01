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Performance of the Star Cast in 'Raja Shivaji'

Riteish Deshmukh gives his career's best performance, playing Shivaji Maharaj with dignity, strength, and depth. Sanjay Dutt is perfectly cast as Afzal Khan; it's one of his finest roles. Abhishek Bachchan is in top form as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale. Vidya Balan brings her character to life, and her dialogues leave a mark. Bhagyashree looks beautiful and is very effective. Genelia Deshmukh, as Saibai Bhosale, supports the story well. Other actors like Boman Irani, Fardeen Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sachin Khedekar have also done a brilliant job. Salman Khan's cameo takes the film to another level. The audience erupts with whistles the moment he appears on screen.