Raja Shivaji Movie Review: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Film HIT or Miss? Read Here
Raja Shivaji is a grand and emotional film that brilliantly brings Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's bravery and vision to the screen. With powerful acting, amazing music, and grand visuals, this movie is a fantastic cinematic experience
What's the Story of 'Raja Shivaji'?
How's Riteish Deshmukh's Direction?
Riteish Deshmukh has done a fantastic job as a director. Handling such a massive subject is no small feat, but he presents it with confidence and a clear vision. His storytelling style is very immersive and grand.
Performance of the Star Cast in 'Raja Shivaji'
'Raja Shivaji' Music and Technical Aspects
Ajay-Atul's music is the film's biggest strength. The anthem gives you goosebumps, the song 'Jai Shivray' is fantastic, and the background score elevates every scene. Santosh Sivan's cinematography beautifully captures the film's grand scale. The action sequences are also shot in a very impressive way.
Watch 'Raja Shivaji' or Not?
This film is a spectacular tribute to one of India's greatest warrior kings, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It's a cinematic victory that will fill you with pride, emotion, and inspiration. Every Indian should definitely watch it. We give it 4.5 out of 5 stars.
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