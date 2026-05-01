The Aditya Dhar directorial has maintained a powerful theatrical run even after six weeks. With consistent earnings and strong audience pull, the espionage thriller has already secured the third spot among the highest-grossing Indian films.

Its India net total stands at Rs 128.05 crore, and the film now needs just around Rs 5 crore more to climb to the second position. Given its steady weekend growth trend, trade analysts expect it to achieve this milestone very soon.

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