Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh Film Nears No. 2 Spot
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its dominant box office run, while Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla crosses a major milestone worldwide despite strong competition
Dhurandhar: The Revenge inches closer to No. 2 spot
The Aditya Dhar directorial has maintained a powerful theatrical run even after six weeks. With consistent earnings and strong audience pull, the espionage thriller has already secured the third spot among the highest-grossing Indian films.
Its India net total stands at Rs 128.05 crore, and the film now needs just around Rs 5 crore more to climb to the second position. Given its steady weekend growth trend, trade analysts expect it to achieve this milestone very soon.
ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses Rs. 200 Crore Worldwide
Week-wise trend shows sustained momentum
Unlike many films that drop sharply after the first week, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has shown remarkable stability. After collecting Rs 84.40 crore in Week 1, the film continued to draw audiences in its second week with solid weekend jumps.
The numbers reflect a strong word-of-mouth effect, especially visible in the jump from Friday to Sunday in Week 2. Even weekday collections remained steady, indicating long-term audience interest rather than front-loaded hype.
Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 200 crore globally
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has achieved a major milestone by crossing Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film’s overseas earnings reached Rs 52.25 crore after adding Rs 0.75 crore on Day 14, taking its total global gross to Rs 204.28 crore.
Despite facing competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the biopic Michael, the Priyadarshan directorial has held its ground. The film marks a successful reunion between Akshay Kumar and the director after more than 15 years, adding to its appeal.
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