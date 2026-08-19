Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa are all set to bring their signature comedy to a new platform with Indian Game Show, where they turn hosts, producers and creative minds for Sony’s upcoming entertainment show.

Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa are set to take on a new challenge beyond entertaining audiences with their trademark comedy. The popular duo will soon headline Sony Entertainment Television’s upcoming show Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh, bringing together games, comedy, celebrity guests and plenty of unscripted fun.

The show is scheduled to premiere on August 24, 2026, at 8 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. What makes the project different is that Bharti and Harssh have also been closely involved in its production and creative vision.

Bharti Singh Calls It ‘Everyone’s Show’

For Bharti, the show marks an important step as she takes on the responsibility of a producer. Looking back at her television journey, the comedian credited the audience’s love for bringing her to where she is today.

Bharti explained that she has never viewed a show differently simply because she was not its producer. However, taking on the producer’s role has helped her understand the effort and responsibility that goes into creating a television project.

She believes that once she steps onto the stage, she forgets whether the show belongs to her or someone else. For her, it becomes “everyone’s show”, with the entire team working together to make it successful.

Harssh Limbachiyaa’s ‘Master Format’

Harssh, who serves as the show’s co-host and creative director, revealed that the idea behind Indian Game Show has been developing for some time. Having written and creatively worked on several television shows, he wanted to create a format that could bring multiple forms of entertainment together.

His vision was to develop a “Master Format” combining comedy, games, audience participation and spontaneous fun. Unlike traditional shows that strictly follow a fixed structure, Harssh wants the new series to prioritise entertainment over rigid rules.

With the duo bringing both their on-screen chemistry and creative experience to the project, Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh promises a lively mix of games, laughter and unexpected moments.