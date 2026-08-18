AR Rahman has expressed gratitude to Salman Khan for agreeing to feature in a tribute music video for the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The star-studded tribute will also see the participation of Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan.

AR Rahman has expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan for agreeing to be part of the upcoming music tribute video of the late singer Asha Bhosle. AR Rahman announced that Salman is set to feature in Asha Bhosle's music tribute video. He called it a "special moment" in celebrating the extraordinary legacy of Asha Bhosle.

Sharing the announcement on his X handle, AR Rahman wrote, " A heartfelt thank you to dear Salman Khan for agreeing to being part of Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video. Your affection for Asha ji and your generosity in celebrating her extraordinary legacy make this moment incredibly special." A heartfelt thank you to dear @BeingSalmanKhan for agreeing to being part of Asha Bhosle ji’s tribute music video. Your affection for Asha ji and your generosity in celebrating her extraordinary legacy make this moment incredibly special. #ComingSoon #AshaForever — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 18, 2026

Star-studded Tribute Video

Earlier, musician AR Rahman announced that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to be a part of the upcoming tribute music video of late singer Asha Bhosle. Sharing a note on his X handle, AR Rahman penned a note of gratitude to the 'Baazigar' actor for "agreeing" to become a part of Asha Bhosle's upcoming tribute music video. "A heartfelt thank you to dear Shah Rukh Khan for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video," wrote AR Rahman on his X handle.

Superstar Kamal Haasan is also set to be a part of Asha Bhosle's music tribute video. The singer expressed his gratitude to Kamal Haasan for "lending his support" to Asha Bhosle's music tribute video by becoming a part of it. He also described the actor as a "legend" of Indian cinema while penning a note on his X handle. "A warm thank you to the one and only Kamal Haasan for lending his support for Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video. Having a legend who has enriched Indian cinema in so many ways be part of this tribute is truly special," wrote AR Rahman.

Tribute Conceived During Her Lifetime

In June, music maestro AR Rahman released the teaser of his tribute song dedicated to the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, offering audiences a moving glimpse into a project that celebrates one of India's most iconic voices. The teaser captured intimate behind-the-scenes moments from the making of the tribute, showcasing artists, musicians, and performers from diverse backgrounds coming together to pay homage to Asha Bhosle's extraordinary musical legacy. "On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries," Rahman wrote in an X post.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai. Many stars, including Vicky Kaushal and Aamir Khan, attended the funeral. (ANI)