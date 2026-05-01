Raja Shivaji Movie: Salman Khan's Cameo In Riteish Deshmukh's Movie Creates Buzz
Raja Shivaji Movie: Salman Khan's surprise cameo in Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Raja Shivaji' has taken theatres by storm. Videos of the audience going wild during his entry are all over the internet
Theatres erupt as Salman Khan enters in 'Raja Shivaji'
What is Salman Khan's role in 'Raja Shivaji'?
In the film, Salman Khan plays Jiva Mahala, the bodyguard of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He looks powerful in an orange turban and kurta, holding a sword. He shares the screen with Riteish Deshmukh, who is playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
One dialogue from Salman Khan in 'Raja Shivaji' creates a storm
Superstar Salman Khan's powerful cameo in Raja Shivaji 💀❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/eRylWeHKva
— 𝕭𝕺𝕾𝕾⚡ (@Tera_Baap_x9) May 1, 2026
Salman Khan himself asked for a role in 'Raja Shivaji'
Riteish Deshmukh revealed in an interview that Salman Khan himself expressed a desire to be part of the film. Speaking to Lokmat, he said, "I didn't approach him for this film. On New Year's, he asked when the shoot was starting. Then he said, 'Which role am I playing?'" When Riteish told him there was no role, Salman replied, “No, no, you can't make this film without me, I have to be in it.”
Will 'Raja Shivaji' also see an impact at the box office?
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