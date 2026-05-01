Riteish Deshmukh revealed in an interview that Salman Khan himself expressed a desire to be part of the film. Speaking to Lokmat, he said, "I didn't approach him for this film. On New Year's, he asked when the shoot was starting. Then he said, 'Which role am I playing?'" When Riteish told him there was no role, Salman replied, “No, no, you can't make this film without me, I have to be in it.”