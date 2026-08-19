Soha Ali Khan has explained why she and Kunal Kemmu have reduced posting photos of their daughter Inaaya. She cited concerns over a 'scarier' world, image misuse, and the importance of Inaaya's 'informed consent' and future right to privacy.

Actor Soha Ali Khan took a firm stand to protect her daughter Inaaya's digital presence, explaining why she and her husband, Kunal Kemmu, have been posting fewer updates about Inaaya. Speaking at an event, Soha acknowledged that earlier she would frequently share photos of their daughter.

Soha Explains Her Changed Stance

"When Inaaya was younger, we posted a lot of images with her face. From then to now, the world is a different, scarier place. A lot of people say, 'Why aren't you posting her face? Sometimes she is seen, and she is papped. We know what she looks like; you've posted in the past'. So, just because I've done something in the past doesn't mean that I can't alter what I'm doing. I am doing it for various reasons," Soha explained.

Soha also raised her concerns surrounding the misuse of images on the internet, further noting that she prioritises her daughter's "informed consent."

"We don't share images of her on the internet because of what that can be taken and what things can be done with that. She understands that there's a reason behind this. I don't need to go into the depth of the depravity that exists. Even posting things about you when you're too young should have informed consent. I will be relinquishing your right to privacy in the future because I would have shared so much of your life growing up," she added.

Soha, the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, married actor Kunal Kemmu on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya, on September 29, 2017. In September last year, they celebrated Inaaya's 8th birthday.

Kunal Kemmu on Parenthood and Paparazzi

Earlier in a conversation with ANI, Kunal also offered a candid glimpse into how he and his wife, Soha Ali Khan, are navigating parenthood while maintaining their own sense of identity as public figures.

Kunal's parenting philosophy is centred around giving Inaaya the freedom to make her own decisions and live her truth.

"I want her to live her life to the fullest--have all the experiences that I didn't have. I want her to travel, ride a bike, dive, climb mountains, and just experience life," Kunal told ANI.

Kunal revealed that it's now just a part of their life when asked how he copes with the constant presence of the paparazzi.

"It's kind of become a part of life now," he said, adding, "Luckily, we haven't reached a point where it gets scary. It did get a little intense when they started using zoom lenses, and you wouldn't even know you were being clicked or recorded."

However, he emphasised that, for the most part, the paparazzi have been respectful of their boundaries.

"If you've said, 'Please let me be,' most of the time, they have," he said.