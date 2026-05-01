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Riteish Deshmukh Films: 8 Highest Grossing Movies of the Actor; Can Raja Shivaji Beat Them? Check Here
Riteish Deshmukh's new film 'Raja Shivaji' is creating a lot of buzz. It's based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Riteish not just as the lead hero but also the director. The big question is, will this movie beat his other films
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Housefull 5 (Average)
Release Date: 6 January 2025. India Box Office: ₹198.41 crore. Riteish teams up with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and a huge star cast for this one. Tarun Mansukhani is directing the film.
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Housefull 4 (Hit)
Release Date: 25 October 2019. India Box Office: ₹194.60 crore. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Riteish in a crazy reincarnation plot. Farhad Samji directed this hit comedy.
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Raid 2 (Hit)
Release Date: 1 May 2025. India Box Office: ₹178.08 crore. Riteish joins Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor in this upcoming sequel. Rajkumar Gupta is the director.
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Total Dhamaal (Hit)
Release Date: 22 February 2019. India Box Office: ₹154.23 crore. This film brought together a massive cast including Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit. Indra Kumar directed this laugh riot.
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Housefull 3 (Hit)
Release Date: 3 January 2016. India Box Office: ₹109.14 crore. Riteish, Akshay Kumar, and Abhishek Bachchan led the comedy chaos in this one. Sajid Nadiadwala directed the film.
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Housefull 2 (Hit)
Release Date: 6 April 2012. India Box Office: ₹105.62 crore. This sequel featured a huge ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Asin, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Sajid Khan was the director.
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Ek Villain (Hit)
Release Date: 27 June 2014. India Box Office: ₹102 crore. Riteish surprised everyone with his villainous turn alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Mohit Suri directed this thriller.
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Grand Masti (Superhit)
Release Date: 13 September 2013. India Box Office: ₹102 crore. This film saw Riteish team up with Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani for an adult comedy. Indra Kumar directed this superhit.
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