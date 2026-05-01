Riteish Deshmukh Films: 8 Highest Grossing Movies of the Actor; Can Raja Shivaji Beat Them? Check Here Riteish Deshmukh's new film 'Raja Shivaji' is creating a lot of buzz. It's based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Riteish not just as the lead hero but also the director. The big question is, will this movie beat his other films