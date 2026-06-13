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Peddi Box Office Collection Day 9: Ram Charan Film Nears Rs 200 Crore India Net Mark
Peddi Box Office Collection Day 9: Ram Charan's Peddi is steadily marching towards another major box office milestone. Despite a drop in collections on Day 9, the sports action drama continues to attract audiences and maintain a strong theatrical run
Day 9 Collections Witness a Dip, But Momentum Continues
Ram Charan's sports action drama Peddi experienced a predictable slowdown on its ninth day at the box office. The film collected Rs 5.15 crore net in India, registering a drop of over 18 percent compared to its Day 8 earnings of Rs 6.30 crore.
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While the decline reflects the usual second-week trend, the film has continued to bring audiences to theatres across major markets. With a total of 3,816 shows running on Day 9, Peddi remains one of the most widely screened films currently in cinemas.
India Box Office Inches Towards Rs 200 Crore Landmark
The film's cumulative India net collection now stands at Rs 198.70 crore, putting it just a step away from the coveted Rs 200 crore mark. After a highly successful first week that contributed Rs 193.55 crore net, the film has managed to sustain steady business in its second weekend.
Its India gross collection has climbed to Rs 235.98 crore, underlining the strong response from audiences, particularly in Telugu-speaking regions. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana once again emerged as the biggest contributors on Day 9, while Karnataka and other Indian territories also added healthy numbers to the overall tally.
Worldwide Total Nears Rs 300 Crore as Occupancy Holds Firm
Peddi continues to perform respectably in overseas markets as well. The film added Rs 1 crore gross internationally on Day 9, pushing its overseas total to Rs 50.40 crore gross. As a result, the worldwide gross collection has now reached an impressive Rs 286.38 crore.
Occupancy figures suggest that audience interest remains intact. The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 26.10 percent, with footfalls increasing throughout the day and peaking during night shows. The Tamil version also maintained a decent presence with an overall occupancy of nearly 19 percent.
Much of the film's success has been credited to Ram Charan's powerful performance. His portrayal of a determined athlete fighting for identity, recognition and community pride has resonated with viewers, helping the film overcome some of its narrative shortcomings and maintain a strong run at the box office.
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