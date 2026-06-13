Ram Charan's sports action drama Peddi experienced a predictable slowdown on its ninth day at the box office. The film collected Rs 5.15 crore net in India, registering a drop of over 18 percent compared to its Day 8 earnings of Rs 6.30 crore.

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While the decline reflects the usual second-week trend, the film has continued to bring audiences to theatres across major markets. With a total of 3,816 shows running on Day 9, Peddi remains one of the most widely screened films currently in cinemas.

India Box Office Inches Towards Rs 200 Crore Landmark

The film's cumulative India net collection now stands at Rs 198.70 crore, putting it just a step away from the coveted Rs 200 crore mark. After a highly successful first week that contributed Rs 193.55 crore net, the film has managed to sustain steady business in its second weekend.

Its India gross collection has climbed to Rs 235.98 crore, underlining the strong response from audiences, particularly in Telugu-speaking regions. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana once again emerged as the biggest contributors on Day 9, while Karnataka and other Indian territories also added healthy numbers to the overall tally.