The controversy around Janhvi Kapoor's film Peddi has blown up. Did she really face objectification? What secret did Jaya Bachchan reveal about her own career? Why are Kareena Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut giving such different opinions? And why is Peddi co-star Jagapathi Babu openly supporting Janhvi?

The controversy over Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film Peddi has kicked off a major debate across the entire industry. While some are calling it creative freedom, many senior artists see it as the objectification of women. Big names like Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Jagapathi Babu have all shared their views on the matter. Jaya Bachchan recalled her own experiences and spoke out against objectification on film sets, while other stars tried to explain it from different angles. This whole issue has now become a hot topic, from social media to the film industry itself.

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Jaya Bachchan says: 'No one dared to cross the line with me'

In a chat with Deccan Chronicle, Jaya Bachchan said that the objectification of women in films should be stopped right on the set. She shared an old story from her career, telling how a director tried to make her look 'extra sexy' for a scene, but she immediately protested. According to Jaya, “Nobody ever dared to cross the line with me. I only had one uncomfortable experience from a director where I felt I was being objectified. After that, I never worked with him again.”

Which film was Jaya Bachchan talking about?

According to reports, the incident Jaya Bachchan was referring to happened during the shooting of Manoj Kumar's film Shor. In the movie, she played the role of a streetwalker. The director at the time wanted her to wear a ghagra-choli throughout the film. But Jaya Bachchan objected, saying she would only wear it if she could cover her upper body with a dupatta. This led to a disagreement and a tense situation between them.

Kareena Kapoor's opinion: Sensuality can be shown even in a saree

Reacting to the whole controversy, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that making women wear fewer clothes isn't necessary to show sensuality in films. She gave the example of Kajol in the song 'Suraj Hua Maddham' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', saying that beautiful and emotional sensuality can be shown even in a saree. According to Kareena, filmmakers should focus more on the story and its presentation.

Kangana Ranaut says: 'Not everything is objectification'

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut, in a conversation with a news agency, said, “In my experience, when I say yes to a film, there are many perspectives involved. You can point to something and say it looks a bit like this or that. Many times, the filmmaker's intention is not to objectify anyone. Nobody deliberately makes a film with the intention of objectifying women.” Kangana added that when artists raise their objections or suggestions, filmmakers are often ready to understand and accept them.

She said, “As a woman, if you feel something isn't right, you can speak up. Often, people agree because the people sitting in the writers' room don't write things with the wrong mindset. Such things can happen. Once you say yes to a film, it becomes a collaborative process.”

Jagapathi Babu supports Janhvi Kapoor

Veteran actor Jagapathi Babu, who plays the main villain in 'Peddi', supported Janhvi Kapoor, saying that artists simply follow the director's instructions. He said it's wrong to target actors for creative decisions. According to him, sometimes things don't go as expected, but the actor is not to blame for it.

The Janhvi Kapoor controversy: Why the uproar over ‘Peddi’?

The controversy erupted over Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyamma, in the Ram Charan-starrer Peddi. There are allegations that the actress was objectified in the film. Not just the actress, but the makers also faced backlash for the hyper-sexualization of her character. However, the director, Buchi Babu Sana, has since apologized for these scenes and has assured that the objectionable parts will be removed.