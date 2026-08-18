Fifteen years after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara became a cult favourite, director Zoya Akhtar has finally given fans a major update on its much-awaited sequel, confirming that work on ZNMD 2 is underway

Zoya Akhtar has finally addressed the long-running speculation surrounding Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Monsoon Film Festival, the filmmaker confirmed that the sequel is currently being developed.

“We are on it,” Zoya said, giving fans the clearest indication so far that the project is moving forward.

However, the director stressed that she does not want to make a sequel simply for the sake of revisiting a successful film. According to Zoya, the story needs to feel appropriate for Arjun, Kabir and Imran at this point in their lives.

She explained that the team is still figuring out whether they can reach a point where the story feels right while catching up with the characters today. For now, though, she believes it would be exciting to see where their lives have taken them.

Earlier this year, Zoya had remained cautious when asked about ZNMD 2, saying that she would make an announcement when the time was right.

Hrithik, Farhan And Abhay’s Reunion Sparked Sequel Buzz

Speculation about a possible sequel became even stronger in 2025 when Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol reunited for a Yas Island advertisement.

The sight of the three actors together immediately reminded fans of Arjun, Imran and Kabir from the original film. Many viewers even believed that the advertisement could be an early teaser for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2.

Zoya revealed that the reaction was so intense that people actually mistook the commercial for a film trailer.

The reunion ultimately did not announce a sequel, but it reignited interest in seeing the three friends back together on screen.

ZNMD Fans Could See The Iconic Trio Again

Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara followed three childhood friends, Arjun, Kabir and Imran, as they embarked on a road trip across Spain. What began as a holiday turned into a life-changing journey that forced each of them to confront their fears, relationships and priorities.

The film also featured Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles.

More than a decade later, the film remains a favourite among audiences, particularly for its themes of friendship, living in the moment and finding the courage to step outside one's comfort zone.

With Zoya Akhtar now confirming that work on a sequel has begun, fans may finally get the chance to discover what happened to Arjun, Kabir and Imran years after their unforgettable Spanish adventure.

However, the filmmaker's comments suggest that the story will have to genuinely fit the characters' lives today before ZNMD 2 becomes a reality.