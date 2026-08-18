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Why Are Anirudh-Kavya's Names So Much in Discussion?

So why is everyone so interested in this? Anirudh is a huge name in Indian cinema, famous for his music in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films ever since 'Why This Kolaveri Di'. On the other hand, Kavya Maran is a well-known face thanks to her association with Sun Group and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Her presence at IPL matches always catches the eye of cricket fans. So, news of these two popular figures from cinema and cricket getting married is naturally creating a massive buzz. But until they or their families make it official, it's all just speculation.