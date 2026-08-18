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Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding Rumours: Destination Wedding Planned For November? Read On
Reports suggest music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran are planning a destination wedding in November. However, the couple has not officially confirmed the reports or shared any details about their alleged wedding plans yet.
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Music Director, Sunrisers Owner Wedding
For months now, there's been a lot of talk about music director Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kavya Maran's wedding. The gossip has a new twist now. Media reports claim the couple will have a destination wedding in Greece on November 10. Earlier, Seychelles was the rumored location, but now the buzz is all about Greece.
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Anirudh's Uncle's Statement Adds to Curiosity
The wedding talk got a major boost from a statement by veteran actor Y.G. Mahendran, who is related to Anirudh. Back in June, he hinted that a wedding was on the cards soon, which really got the rumour mill going. Still, neither family has made an official announcement. Industry sources suggest they might opt for a private destination wedding with close family and friends, instead of a big public event.
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But No Official Announcement Yet
Despite all this chatter, here's the main point: neither Anirudh nor Kavya Maran has officially confirmed the wedding news. There has been no formal announcement from either family. So for now, the November 10 date and the Greece venue are just reports and industry gossip. Meanwhile, Anirudh is super busy with his work. He is one of India's most sought-after composers and is working on big projects like 'The Paradise', 'Jailer 2', and Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'. Word is he's trying to finish most of his work before the rumoured wedding.
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Why Are Anirudh-Kavya's Names So Much in Discussion?
So why is everyone so interested in this? Anirudh is a huge name in Indian cinema, famous for his music in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films ever since 'Why This Kolaveri Di'. On the other hand, Kavya Maran is a well-known face thanks to her association with Sun Group and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Her presence at IPL matches always catches the eye of cricket fans. So, news of these two popular figures from cinema and cricket getting married is naturally creating a massive buzz. But until they or their families make it official, it's all just speculation.
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