Amid discussions around Peddi, reports have claimed that Janhvi Kapoor was paid Rs 8 crore for her role in the film, making it the biggest remuneration of her acting career so far. According to trade reports, the actress previously earned around Rs 5 crore for Devara, indicating a significant increase in her fee.

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Industry insiders also reportedly praised Janhvi's professionalism during the film's production, citing her commitment and conduct on set throughout the shooting schedule.