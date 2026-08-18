Actress and former Bigg Boss winner Anumol got married today at the Guruvayur temple. Here's what we know about her husband.

Actress and former Bigg Boss winner Anumol is now married! After the news broke, fans have been super curious to know more about her husband. The wedding took place this morning at the Guruvayur temple. Anumol had kept the details under wraps, with only close family and friends attending the ceremony.

So, who is the groom? Anumol has tied the knot with Bhuvanesh Rajendiran, who is from Tamil Nadu. According to his Instagram bio, Bhuvanesh is an actor and model. He's quite popular on social media, with around 1.5 lakh followers on Instagram. He mostly posts Reel videos about fashion, travel, lifestyle, and fitness. After the wedding, Bhuvanesh shared a sweet video of him holding Anumol's hand in the car. Celebs like Adila, Noora, Ameya Nair, and Renu Sudhi were quick to drop comments and congratulate the couple.

Anumol hasn't yet confirmed if theirs was a love marriage or an arranged one. She has promised to share more details about her husband and the wedding soon. "We are extremely happy and just need everyone's prayers and blessings," she said.

Explaining why she kept it a secret, Anumol added, “This is such a happy occasion, right? If I had made a big deal out of it, maybe... I don't know... there are many people who don't like me. They are already writing and making things up. I just wanted to enjoy the moment. I planned to announce it at the end, which is why we shared the news after the ceremony was over. Please don't feel bad that I didn't say anything earlier.”