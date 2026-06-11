Nithya Menen has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Peddi, saying actors should speak up when they feel objectified. Her comments come amid growing criticism over Janhvi Kapoor's portrayal in the film.

Ram Charan's upcoming sports drama Peddi has been at the center of a growing controversy over the portrayal of its female lead, Janhvi Kapoor. The film has faced criticism from a section of audiences and industry insiders, who believe Janhvi's character has been reduced to glamour-centric appearances rather than being given substantial importance in the narrative. The backlash has been significant enough for director Buchi Babu Sana to acknowledge the criticism and express regret over the concerns raised by viewers. As the debate continues, actress Nithya Menen has now weighed in on the issue.

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"Actors Need to Set Clearer Boundaries"

Speaking in an interview with Variety India, Nithya Menen said that actors should not hesitate to voice their discomfort if they feel they are being objectified on screen.

"Films often have elements just to excite the audience and make money. And yes, it definitely crosses a line sometimes," she said. The actress emphasized that performers have a responsibility to stand up for themselves when they feel uncomfortable with the way they are being portrayed. According to her, actors should be prepared to say, "This is not okay," if a scene makes them feel objectified.

Values Over Fame

Nithya also acknowledged that speaking out can be difficult, especially for actors who have worked in commercial cinema for years. However, she stressed that no one should feel completely powerless in such situations.

"I don't think anyone should feel completely helpless. You can always make your stand clear. It all comes down to your priorities," she said. The actress further revealed that she may have missed out on certain films and roles because of her choices, but maintaining her values has always been more important than chasing fame.

With the discussion around Peddi continuing online, Nithya Menen's comments have added a fresh perspective to the ongoing debate about representation and objectification in mainstream cinema.