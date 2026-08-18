Rocking Star Yash recently opened up about ‘Toxic’ and his personal life on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’. With just nine days to go, anticipation around the highly awaited film continues to soar among fans.

The buzz around Pan-India star Yash's next film, 'Toxic', is getting louder every day. The final countdown has officially begun, with just 9 days left until its worldwide release on 26 August 2026. For Yash's fans and movie lovers everywhere, this isn't just a release; it's a full-on festival. Everyone is waiting eagerly to watch the film on the big screen.

Rocking Star Yash in the lead, Geetu Mohandas directing

Rocking Star Yash is in the lead, and Geetu Mohandas is directing the film. 'Toxic' has been made in both Kannada and English. It will also be dubbed and released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and even some foreign languages. The film has a massive, Hollywood-level feel, with world-famous technicians, including some from Hollywood, working on it. This is a true pan-world movie, making it the first Kannada film to get such a grand, global release. It's a huge moment of pride for Karnataka.

Namit Malhotra and Yash himself have produced 'Toxic' under their partnership. They have invested a massive ₹600 crore in the film, which covers both production and marketing costs. Box office experts are already predicting it will be a super hit, given the huge expectations. Yash has dedicated a solid 4.5 years to both 'Toxic' and his other big project, 'Ramayana'. After 'Toxic' hits theatres in just 9 days, his next film 'Ramayana' is set for a worldwide release this Diwali, on 08 November 2026.

Promotions for both 'Toxic' and 'Ramayana' are in full swing across the world, including in America. The star cast for 'Toxic' is also packed with talent. Besides Yash, the film features leading ladies like Nayanthara, our very own Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Kiara Advani. Actors Vivek Oberoi and Sudev Nair are also playing important roles, adding to the film's massive appeal.

So, the festival-like countdown for Yash's 'Toxic' has begun, not just in Karnataka but globally. Yash recently appeared on the famous TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat', where he shared many details about the film and his personal life. Today, the countdown is at 09 days. Tomorrow, it will be 08. For all the latest updates, keep following 'Asianet Suvarna News Digital'.