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Kangana Ranaut Faces Backlash After Calling Gen Z 'Gutter Generation' During NEET Protest Row
Actor-MP Kangana Ranaut is in hot water after calling Gen-Z NEET protesters the 'gutter generation'. Now, singer Vishal Dadlani and the CJP have hit back hard, sparking a massive online war of words.
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Image Credit : Chatgpt
Kangana's shocking comments on Gen-Z protests
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has landed in a massive controversy. She commented on the Gen-Z protests in Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the NEET paper leak and other exam irregularities. On social media, Kangana slammed the youth, saying their videos made her want to 'vomit' because of their 'disgusting' language and behaviour. She called them the 'gutter generation' and controversially asked, "Who is giving birth to such people? How are they being raised?". She added that these uneducated people are useless to the system and can't even manage their own homes.
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Image Credit : @vishal dadlani
Vishal Dadlani and Rakhi Sawant's sharp counters
Music director and singer Vishal Dadlani didn't hold back. He slammed Kangana Ranaut on Instagram, giving her a piece of his mind. He wrote, "They lathi-charged kids on the roads, threw stones, used tear gas, and fired pellet guns. Your paid goons are still terrorising them. And you're talking about their language? You earned those abuses, my friend!". He also mocked the government for running paid campaigns. Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant also jumped in, dropping a video where she blasted Kangana, saying she has no right to speak against students fighting for their rights and that her words are harmful to society.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Political Heat: Cockroach Janta Party's Saurav Das counters
The political world also reacted strongly to Kangana's comments. Congress leaders Renuka Chowdhury and Imran Pratapgarhi, along with leaders from the Samajwadi Party and MIM, criticised her. Saurav Das, spokesperson for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding the Union Education Minister's resignation, gave Kangana a solid reply. He mocked, "Even members of her own party, the BJP, don't take Kangana Ranaut seriously. So why should the youth of this country or Gen-Z care about her words?". He also brought up old videos where Kangana said she "didn't expect so much work in politics" after becoming an MP, questioning her sense of responsibility. He fired back, saying that while the youth are fighting to save democracy, Kangana is ignoring her own duties.
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Image Credit : ANI
Kangana vs CJP Fight
Kangana Ranaut didn't stay quiet after Saurav Das's comments. She hit back on her Instagram Stories, calling the CJP spokesperson 'useless'. She argued that students were using obscene language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during the protests, which is not justifiable in any way. She pointed out that she built her career on her own from the age of 16 and was never a burden on her parents. "You call yourselves cockroaches, and you act like them. Stop spreading your filth and stench in society," Kangana added, fueling the controversy even more. This war of words is now the hottest topic on social media and in Bollywood circles.
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