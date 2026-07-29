3 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Political Heat: Cockroach Janta Party's Saurav Das counters

The political world also reacted strongly to Kangana's comments. Congress leaders Renuka Chowdhury and Imran Pratapgarhi, along with leaders from the Samajwadi Party and MIM, criticised her. Saurav Das, spokesperson for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding the Union Education Minister's resignation, gave Kangana a solid reply. He mocked, "Even members of her own party, the BJP, don't take Kangana Ranaut seriously. So why should the youth of this country or Gen-Z care about her words?". He also brought up old videos where Kangana said she "didn't expect so much work in politics" after becoming an MP, questioning her sense of responsibility. He fired back, saying that while the youth are fighting to save democracy, Kangana is ignoring her own duties.