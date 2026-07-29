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How Rich Is Kangana Ranaut? Inside the BJP MP's Net Worth, Properties, Cars and Income Sources
From blockbuster films to Parliament, Kangana Ranaut has built an impressive fortune over two decades. Here's a detailed look at the BJP MP's net worth, declared assets, income sources, luxury cars, properties, and film fees
Kangana Ranaut Net Worth
Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut is among India's wealthiest celebrity politicians. According to her 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, she declared total assets worth ₹91.66 crore, while liabilities stood at ₹17.38 crore.
Recent financial estimates published in 2026 place her overall net worth at around ₹96 crore, although unofficial estimates may vary.
Kangana Ranaut's Income Sources
Kangana earns from multiple streams, including:
- Acting in Bollywood films
- Film production through Manikarnika
- Films Brand endorsements
- Investments Rental and property income
- Salary and allowances as a Member of Parliament
Assets Declared in Election Affidavit
According to her affidavit:
- Total assets: ₹91.66 crore
- Movable assets: ₹28.73 crore
- Immovable assets: ₹62.93 crore
- Cash in hand: Around ₹2 lakh
- Bank deposits: Nearly ₹1.35 crore
- Liabilities: ₹17.38 crore
Luxury Cars Collection
Kangana's affidavit lists several luxury vehicles worth over ₹5.4 crore, including: Mercedes-Benz Maybach BMW 7 Series Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV Vespa scooter
Jewellery and Other Valuables
The actress also owns an extensive jewellery collection, including:
- Gold jewellery (around 6.7 kg)
- Silver (around 60 kg)
- Diamond jewellery
Properties
Kangana owns several real estate assets, including:
- A luxury bungalow in Mumbai
- Residential and agricultural properties in Himachal Pradesh
- Other immovable assets valued at nearly ₹63 crore, as declared in her election affidavit.
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