Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut is among India's wealthiest celebrity politicians. According to her 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, she declared total assets worth ₹91.66 crore, while liabilities stood at ₹17.38 crore.

Recent financial estimates published in 2026 place her overall net worth at around ₹96 crore, although unofficial estimates may vary.