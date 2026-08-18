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One spoon of pure desi ghee on an empty stomach

Sitting on the hot seat of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18', Aamir Khan shared his morning routine. 'The first thing I do after waking up is have a big spoonful of pure desi ghee,' Aamir said. When a shocked Big B asked him about it, Aamir explained, 'Yes, a spoonful of pure ghee tastes great and is also good for health.'