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Aamir Khan Fitness: How Is the 61-Year-Old Actor So Fit? He Finally Reveals His Secret
On Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Aamir Khan revealed his simple fitness secret. The actor shared that he starts every morning with a spoonful of desi ghee on an empty stomach.
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Aamir Khan reveals his fitness secret
Even at 61, Bollywood's 'Mr. Perfectionist' Aamir Khan looks super fit and young. He says it's all thanks to his disciplined lifestyle and balanced diet. Recently, on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18' (KBC 18), Aamir revealed his daily fitness secret, leaving host Amitabh Bachchan completely surprised.
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One spoon of pure desi ghee on an empty stomach
Sitting on the hot seat of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 18', Aamir Khan shared his morning routine. 'The first thing I do after waking up is have a big spoonful of pure desi ghee,' Aamir said. When a shocked Big B asked him about it, Aamir explained, 'Yes, a spoonful of pure ghee tastes great and is also good for health.'
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Health benefits of ghee and Big B's reaction
After hearing Aamir's secret, Amitabh Bachchan jokingly said that desi ghee keeps the brain fresh and active, and he would start having it from today itself. Traditionally, desi ghee is a staple in Indian food. It is rich in vitamins A, D, and E, which are great for eye health and strong bones.
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The star-studded cast of KBC 18
This special episode of KBC Season 18 was a star-studded affair. Along with Aamir Khan, Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta also joined the show, making it even more exciting. Clips from their fun conversation in the show's latest promo are now going viral.
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Aamir is producing 'Batwara 1947'
Currently, Aamir Khan is enjoying the success of his production 'Batwara 1947'. Aamir himself has produced the film, which had a grand theatrical release on August 14, 2026. It stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the main roles.
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Aamir Khan's third marriage with Gauri
Aamir Khan has also started a new chapter in his personal life. He had a registered marriage with his long-time girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5, 2026. This is Aamir's third marriage. The couple had made their relationship official to the public back in 2025.
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