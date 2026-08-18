Pierce Brosnan is joining the cast of 'Extraction 3', alongside Chris Hemsworth who returns as Tyler Rake. Don Lee, Joe Taslim, Chi Lewis-Parry, and Siena Agudong are also new additions to the Netflix action franchise, with filming underway.

Pierce Brosnan has joined actor Chris Hemsworth in Netflix's upcoming action film 'Extraction 3', with the franchise adding four other actors as filming gets underway in Australia. Brosnan, a two-time Golden Globe nominee, is among five new cast members announced for the latest instalment of the action franchise.

Also joining the film are Don Lee, Joe Taslim, Chi Lewis-Parry and Siena Agudong, as per Deadline. The roles for the new cast members are being kept under wraps, while the plot details for 'Extraction 3' have also not been disclosed.

Returning Stars

Hemsworth will return as Tyler Rake, the Australian mercenary at the centre of the franchise. Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani are also set to co-star.

'Extraction' Universe Spinoff

Lee joins the project after signing on to star in 'Tygo', a Korean-language entry in the 'Extraction' franchise centred on his former child soldier-turned-mercenary character. That film is currently in post-production.

About the 'Extraction' Franchise

The 'Extraction' movies come from the Russo Brothers' AGBO and Hemsworth's Wild State and are based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks and illustrator Fernando Leon Gonzalez. The films follow Rake as he undertakes high-stakes rescue missions around the world.

Behind the Camera

Sam Hargrave, who directed the first two 'Extraction' films, is returning to direct the third instalment.

The screenplay is by David Weil, based on a story by Ande Parks, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

The project is being produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco and Ari Costa for AGBO; Hemsworth and Benjamin Grayson for Wild State; Hargrave; Patrick Newall; Eric Gitter; and Peter Schwerin. Shelby Malone and Steven V Scavelli are executive producers.