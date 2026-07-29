Rakhi Sawant has slammed Kangana Ranaut over her controversial remarks targeting Gen Z protesters, accusing the actor-MP of insulting young women and students while questioning her political position and past public controversies.

Rakhi Sawant has launched a sharp attack on Kangana Ranaut after the actor-politician's controversial comments about Gen Z protesters sparked widespread debate online. Sharing a video on Instagram, Rakhi defended the country's youth and accused Kangana of making insulting remarks about students and young women.

Questioning Kangana's political career, Rakhi said she could not understand how the actress rose to become a Member of Parliament. She claimed that if Kangana were to contest elections independently, she would struggle to secure public support. Rakhi also argued that public representatives should choose their words carefully while speaking about the nation's younger generation.

'Don't Speak About Our Daughters Like This,' Says Rakhi

In the video, Rakhi strongly objected to Kangana's comments about young women who participated in the recent CJP-led protest. Calling the actress a "chudail" and accusing her of having a "gutter mouth," Rakhi said that girls and students of the country should never be spoken about in such a disrespectful manner.

She also referred to the 2024 Chandigarh airport incident in which Kangana Ranaut was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable. Rakhi warned that making controversial statements against ordinary people could invite public anger and urged Kangana to be more responsible in her public remarks.

Rakhi Challenges Kangana Over Security Cover

Rakhi further questioned Kangana's security arrangements and challenged her to step out without official protection. She claimed that doing so would help the MP understand the strength and sentiments of the country's youth.

The actress also revisited Kangana's previous controversies in Bollywood, saying that before criticising others, she should reflect on her own past. Rakhi concluded by stating that elected representatives should avoid making derogatory remarks about women and instead show respect toward the country's younger generation.

Kangana's remarks had come after she criticised Gen Z protesters on Instagram, calling them "Generation Gutter" and questioning their upbringing. She also made controversial comments about young women participating in the protest, triggering strong reactions across social media, with Rakhi Sawant now emerging as one of the latest celebrities to publicly condemn her statements.