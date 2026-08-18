Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor are holidaying in Lake Como, Italy. Mira shared photos from their getaway, which she captioned 'La Dolce Vita essentials'. The post featured the couple on a boat, drawing praise from fans and celebrities.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor are enjoying a picturesque summer getaway at Lake Como, Italy, with Mira offering fans a glimpse of their holiday through a series of sun-kissed photographs shared on social media.

'La Dolce Vita' in Lake Como

Mira recently posted a carousel of vacation pictures capturing the couple's time on the scenic Italian lake. In keeping with the mood of their European escape, she captioned the photo dump, "La Dolce Vita essentials." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

The photographs showcase Mira relaxing on a boat against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Como. Sporting a chic floral sundress, sunglasses and a sunhat, she channelled an effortless holiday look as the couple cruised across the iconic waters.

The post also featured a glimpse of Shahid enjoying the boat ride with Mira. The actor was seen shirtless and appearing relaxed as he took in the sunny surroundings. The inclusion of the couple together quickly drew attention from their followers.

Mira's vacation post also caught the attention of celebrities. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu liked the upload, while celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania responded with heart emojis in the comments.

Fans, meanwhile, expressed their excitement over seeing Shahid and Mira together in the multi-image post. One follower wrote, "FAV COUPLE FINALLY POSTED", while another commented, "THE PIC WITH SHAHID IS SO CUTEEE."

The Lake Como pictures offer a glimpse into the couple's time away from their usual schedules as they enjoy some downtime abroad.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to their daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016, while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in 'Cocktail 2'. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit 'Cocktail '. The story follows Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), a young couple deeply in love but unsure about marriage. Their vacation in Sicily takes an unexpected turn when they meet Diya's friend Ally, played by Kriti Sanon. What begins as a carefree trip soon turns into an emotional test of trust, love, and commitment. The original film starred Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty.

Return in 'Farzi 2'

In the upcoming months, Shahid will be seen reprising his character of Sunny in 'Farzi 2'. At one of the Prime Video events, Shahid expressed profound excitement about returning to what he considers his favourite show. The actor revealed that he instantly resonated with the new script, noting that he is having great fun back on set.

"This is one of the favourite characters that I've ever played," Kapoor said, adding, "I am so excited that we're finally doing the second season. Whatever they have taken me through sounds like a level up from the first season, but also it sounds very much like the natural progression of the story. I love the fact that they've organically developed it in a manner where it almost felt like I was reminded of everything that happened in the first season. As an artist, that organic connectivity always really resonates."

Helmed by the acclaimed director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the second season promises to escalate the stakes of the counterfeiting drama. The first season of Farzi, which premiered in 2023, marked Kapoor's digital streaming debut. It followed Sunny, a brilliant small-time artist who plunges into the high-stakes world of counterfeiting by designing the perfect fake currency note. His actions draw the intense scrutiny of a fiery, unconventional task force officer, played by Vijay Sethupathi, who makes it his mission to rid the nation of the threat. The ensemble cast also featured Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. (ANI)