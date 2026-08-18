Sunny Deol has opened up about having a massive debt of Rs 56 crore before the success of Gadar 2. The actor revealed what he had to sell under immense financial pressure. Keep scrolling to know more.

Sunny Deol is one of the most loved and celebrated senior actors in the industry. He marked quite a comeback with the immense success of Gadar 2, and there's no denying that. The actor's film left box office registers ringing and turned out to be one of the most successful films ever registered. Well, what looked so fancy on screen had quite a story behind it. Sunny also revealed how he remained ‘happy’ despite having financial troubles.

Sunny on his Bollywood career!

Yes, you read that right. Talking about his stint in Bollywood, he said, “Along with Gadar, I also delivered Indian, which was a much bigger hit than Lagaan and all the other films of that time. It did two to three times of Lagaan's business. Gadar did much more than that. Suddenly, corporates came in, and the film industry's format began changing. But after that, I don't know why I wasn't getting the right subjects and makers.”

In 2023, a bank notice had referred to outstanding dues and interest of Rs 55.99 crore linked to Sunny Villa in Mumbai. “The money I owed was all mine. I didn't borrow it from anyone. I didn't owe anyone anything. I just had to sell my own asset and pay back. I can't do so many things for money. But to be very honest, I'm very happy. Even when I was in debt, I was very happy. I was living my life.”

How Gadar 2 put him back on the map

Gadar 2 changed the conversation around Sunny's career in 2023, bringing him back into mainstream theatrical focus. He later worked on Jaat and Ikka. Most recently, he reunited with Rajkumar Santoshi for Batwara 1947, which is currently running in theatres.