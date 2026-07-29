Kangana Ranaut and CJP spokesperson Saurav Das trade sharp remarks after Ranaut called him “useless.” Das questioned her political seriousness, while Ranaut defended her achievements, sparking debate over public conduct and political discourse.

A war of words has erupted between Kangana Ranaut and CJP spokesperson Saurav Das after the actress-turned-politician called him “useless” on Instagram. Das has now responded, questioning Ranaut’s political seriousness and criticising her choice of words, intensifying the ongoing controversy.

Saurav Das Reacts To Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Useless’ Comment

A debate of words has erupted between actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das. Das was criticized by Ranaut in a series of Instagram Stories where she called him “useless” and asked if he was a student, initiating the exchange. Das has now responded to the comments, telling people not to take the actor-turned-politician’s words too seriously and questioning her position within her own party.

Saurav Das questions Kangana Ranaut's political persona

Das, who was speaking about the criticism by Ranaut, reportedly said that the BJP MP is not taken seriously by everyone, including members of her own political party. She also said younger generations like Gen Z and Gen Alpha don’t necessarily pay attention to what she has to say.

Das also referred to an old video of Ranaut in which she is said to have spoken about the difficulties of managing her responsibilities as a first-time MP. He gave the example to ask how serious she is about her political role.

Das found thus Ranaut’s comments about the “unserious” younger generations misplaced. He said Gen Z has played a critical role in restoring public faith in democracy and continues to contribute to the country.

CJP spokesperson slams Ranaut's language

Ranaut while attacking Das and the CJP objected to the words used by Das. He said public representatives should be aware of their language and the dignity attached to their political positions.

He said that politicians have a responsibility to speak responsibly, especially when reacting to criticism or to political opponents.

Kangana Ranaut’s Strong Response to Saurav Das: What She Said

The controversy took a turn when Ranaut posted a long Instagram Story in response to Das. She wondered how he could call himself a student at 28 and pointed out her own achievements before entering politics.

Ranaut said she was well settled in the film industry and public life long before she became an MP. She also talked about her career as an actor, filmmaker, producer, screenwriter and entrepreneur.

She went on to dismiss Das as "useless" and said he would not understand the pressures and demands that came with being successful and constantly in the public eye. Ranaut further accused him of having personal issues with her and told him to concentrate on developing useful skills.

The latest back-and-forth has once again brought the growing debate around political criticism, social media comments and the responsibilities of public figures to engage in public disputes into the spotlight.