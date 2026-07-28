Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut slammed student protests against NEET irregularities, calling their 'obscene language' and personal attacks on PM Modi 'unacceptable'. She termed the protesters 'Generation Gutter' and called the videos 'puke inducing'.

'Unacceptable to society': Kangana on NEET protesters

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut criticised the recent student protests against NEET examination irregularities, saying the use of "obscene language" and personal attacks during demonstrations were "completely unacceptable" to society. Speaking to the media personnel, she referred to the protests and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother had been subjected to abusive remarks.

"Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what way do they resemble students? If these individuals need Supreme Court lawyers or legal counsel in the future, will their parents be able to afford it? They do not have the means to afford it themselves. We have been building our own careers since the age of sixteen. We have never been a burden on our parents. As a society, this is completely unacceptable to us," Ranaut said.

'Puke Inducing, Generation Gutter': Ranaut's Instagram Rant

Ranaut also shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, calling the protest videos "puke inducing," the BJP MP criticised the protesters' style and language. "Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once, "she wrote. "Ewww, who is birthing and raising them?," she added.

Ranaut also noted, "India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication. You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels. I need some healing, digital detox." She added, "I am scarred by these reels. Need some healing, digital detox."

Targets 'Young Hindu Women'

Kangana shared in another remark, "Most appalling is the behavior of young Hindu women who want to imitate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom. Truly independent women make rebellious choices and bold opinions. They make unconventional career moves, and they take accountability for their actions because they are on their own. They do not do this at the cost of their parents or families."

"I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," she wrote.

Agitation Called Off

Meanwhile, the agitation was called off on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister. The government had then agreed with CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk to drop cases, prevent police intimidation and introduce anti-paper leak legislation. (ANI)