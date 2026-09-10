Comedian Samay Raina has debunked dating rumours with fellow comedian Sharon Verma, stating, "No brother, just internet doing its thing." The speculation arose from their playful exchanges on India's Got Latent season 2 and was addressed during an Instagram AMA.

Comedian Samay Raina has officially broken his silence and firmly denied ongoing dating rumours with fellow comedian Sharon Verma. Addressing the persistent speculation head-on, Raina clarified that the reports are simply the "internet doing its thing." His definitive statement, aimed at putting to rest the circulating gossip, was made during a candid 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session on Instagram.

The rumours gained significant traction following their light-hearted banter and playful exchanges on the popular show 'India's Got Latent season 2'. Viewers closely observed their on-screen chemistry, which swiftly led to widespread speculation across various online platforms.

Raina Addresses Speculation on Instagram

On Wednesday, Raina hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session on Instagram, inviting fans to ask "genuine questions only." The session provided a direct channel for fans to engage with the comedian, and it wasn't long before a fan directly queried him about his relationship status with Verma, clearly referencing the circulating rumours.

Raina's response was immediate and unequivocal. His exact words were: "No brother, just internet doing its thing," he stated, effectively dismissing any romantic links between himself and Verma. This clear denial aims to definitively quell the discussions that have been circulating across social media platforms, providing a final word from the comedian himself on the matter.

The Genesis of the Speculation: 'India's Got Latent' Interactions

The dating rumours largely originated from their appearances and interactions on 'India's Got Latent season 2'. During the show, Sharon Verma served as a panellist, engaging in quick-witted exchanges and displaying apparent camaraderie with Samay Raina. Their dynamic on screen, characterized by playful banter and a comfortable rapport, was interpreted by many viewers as signs of a budding romance.

Fans, captivated by what they perceived as an undeniable chemistry, actively fuelled the speculation. Social media platforms became rife with discussions, with many creating "romantic edits" of their interactions from the show. These edits, often set to popular love songs, further amplified the rumours and contributed to the widespread belief that the two comedians were involved romantically.

"Just Internet Doing Its Thing": Raina's Stance on Online Gossip

Samay Raina's phrase, "Just internet doing its thing," offers significant insight into his perspective on online speculation and the nature of celebrity gossip in the digital age. By attributing the rumours to the "internet," Raina seemingly acknowledges the often-uncontrolled and self-propagating nature of social media narratives.

This statement can be seen as a commentary on how quickly casual interactions or public appearances can be misconstrued and amplified into full-blown romantic narratives online, often without any factual basis. It reflects a sentiment common among public figures who navigate constant scrutiny, where personal lives become fodder for public discussion and speculation, regardless of their truth.

A History of Public Scrutiny: Raina's Past Link-Ups

This is not the first instance where Samay Raina's personal life has become the subject of intense public interest and online discussion. The comedian has previously been linked to actor Medha Shankr, another instance that generated considerable buzz and speculation across social media platforms.

The recurring pattern of his relationships being scrutinised highlights the ongoing fascination his fans and the wider public have with his private life. Such instances underscore the challenges public figures face in maintaining privacy in an era of constant connectivity, where even innocuous interactions can be interpreted through the lens of romance and subjected to widespread online debate.