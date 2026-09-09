Yung DSA’s casual mention of Badshah creates an awkward moment with Isha Rikhi in Bigg Boss 20, as she opens up about her past relationship with the rapper.

An awkward situation arose in Bigg Boss 20 where the casual usage of “Badshah” by Yung DSA triggered Isha Rikhi who had a recent breakup with rapper-singer Badshah. The incident took place during a chat between the two participants.

Yung was referring to the literal meaning of the word “Badshah” and was calling himself a king. But when Yung asked Isha if she had a “Badshah” as her brother, she confessed that the word meant something totally different to her.

Yung DSA Talks About Badshah Without Knowing It

While chatting with Isha, Yung DSA had used the word “Badshah”. Seeing that the use of that term might be inappropriate for Isha, she asked Yung to not use that particular term near her.

Isha disclosed that Badshah was her ex-boyfriend. Yung was shocked on learning this fact and said that he did not know about this relation between them. The incident is being talked about a lot on social media platforms because Isha came into Bigg Boss 20 just a few days after she confirmed her break-up from rapper-singer Badshah.

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Isha Rikhi And Badshah Confirm Divorce

The couple Badshah and Isha Rikhi issued a statement stating that they have parted ways with each other through social media on August 31. There were reports that the couple was married in an intimate ceremony in March 2026, and thus the separation came to light after about five months since the marriage.

The statement given by both stated that it was a mutual decision taken and they wished people to respect their privacy and not make any assumptions about their relationship.

Isha Talks About New Beginning In Life

While addressing about her personal life during the Bigg Boss 20 premiere show, Isha said that she had wished to make a settled married life but that some tough experiences have made her change her view.

Not talking much about her separation, Isha told that she wants to use the opportunity provided by the reality show to come out from the shade of her previous relationship and let everyone know her as she is.

The exchange of views by Yung DSA was thus especially personal to Isha, since she had just gone through a divorce. In the very initial stages of Bigg Boss 20, her experiences have caught the attention of many viewers.

When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20, featuring Salman Khan as the host, aired on September 6, 2026. Episodes can be accessed on JioHotstar at 9 PM and Colors TV at 10:30 PM.