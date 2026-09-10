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Bigg Boss Tamil September 10 Promo: Thursday Episode Hints at High-Voltage Drama Inside the House
Bigg Boss Tamil September 10 Thursday promo is here, teasing fresh drama and unexpected moments inside the house. Here’s what viewers can expect from today’s episode of the popular reality show.
New Controversy Erupts in the Bigg Boss House
In the Bigg Boss house, even everyday things can become huge dramas. A new controversy has started because of Muniyammal's reaction when Captain Shadhika was talking about making puliyodharai. It seems anything related to food in the Bigg Boss house never ends peacefully. The new promo shows the argument getting heated, turning a simple disagreement into a personal clash.
Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Gullu Lost 30 Kg Three Years Ago? Kushal Tanwar REVEALS His Major Transformation
What Really Happened?
Captain Shadhika apparently suggested making puliyodharai for lunch. She then called out Muniyammal for what she called an 'indecent act' and protested. Other housemates also told Muniyammal that her behaviour was not right. The situation escalated from a chat about food to a personal conflict between the contestants.
#Day4 #Promo1 of #BiggBossTamil
Boss Tamil Season 10 - இன்று இரவு 9:30 மணிக்கு.. நம்ம விஜய் டிவில.. #BiggBossTamilSeason10 #Ottikichi #VijaySethupathi #CarniVizha #BiggBossSeason10Tamil #BiggBoss10 #BiggBossSeason10 #BiggBossTamilBB10 #VijayTV #VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/I54I11Fxvb
— Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision) September 10, 2026
'If I Insult You...'
Muniyammal did not take the criticism lightly and replied angrily. She strongly made her point, saying something along the lines of, 'If I disrespect you, you have to deal with me.' At this point, the conversation about puliyodharai had completely turned into a personal showdown.
Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Is Kanika Mann Dating Gullu? Actress Gives SHOCKING Response To Romance Speculation
'All 18 of You, Get Out!'
As the captain, Shadhika condemned Muniyammal's behaviour and ordered her to go to the garden area. But Muniyammal flatly refused. She shot back at the other contestants, 'I can't go out. If you want, all 18 of you can get out!' Muniyammal's shocking response has left fans wondering if this puliyodharai issue has started a brand new war in the Bigg Boss house.
Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil: Not Only Black Pandi, These Contestants Also Walked Out During First Week
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