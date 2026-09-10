As the captain, Shadhika condemned Muniyammal's behaviour and ordered her to go to the garden area. But Muniyammal flatly refused. She shot back at the other contestants, 'I can't go out. If you want, all 18 of you can get out!' Muniyammal's shocking response has left fans wondering if this puliyodharai issue has started a brand new war in the Bigg Boss house.

Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil: Not Only Black Pandi, These Contestants Also Walked Out During First Week