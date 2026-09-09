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Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Female Voice Twist Creates Buzz as Show Makes First-Ever Move This Season
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 introduces a surprising female voice twist, marking a first for the popular reality show. The unexpected change has grabbed attention and sparked curiosity among viewers.
Contestants follow a woman's commands!
Bigg Boss Kannada has created a rare record. While the Hindi version is in its 20th season and the Kannada show is in its 13th, something totally new has happened. For the first time in the show's long history across all languages, a female voice is giving the orders.
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A first in Indian Bigg Boss history!
Think about it – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, or Bengali Bigg Boss always had that one serious male voice. But now, a woman's voice is running the show, and contestants are following her rules. This is a game-changer for all Indian Bigg Boss shows.
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A mysterious female voice inside the plane:
This season, the makers sat all 16 contestants inside a special plane before they could enter the house. And surprise! No male Bigg Boss voice. Instead, a stern female voice gave them orders, and everyone had to follow them to the T.
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Will someone leave without hearing Bigg Boss?
Usually, Bigg Boss himself welcomes everyone. But this time, 8 contestants are still stuck on the plane and haven't heard his voice yet. The rumour is that one of them might get eliminated straight from the plane, without even stepping into the house.
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No Bigg Boss voice for over 36 hours!
In all past 12 seasons, the famous male voice would kick things off on day one. But in Season 13, there was complete silence from him for over 36 hours! Contestants listened only to the female voice, setting the stage for some major twists.
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